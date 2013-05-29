FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 4 years

Thai stocks down; profit-taking rife after expected rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 was down 0.4 percent at 1,612.57 at 0757 GMT, paring
early small gains, as investors cashed in on recent gainers such
as property shares after the Thai central bank cut its
policy rate by 25 basis points as expected.
  
    Shares in housing developer Quality Houses Pcl fell
almost 1 percent after Tuesday's 2 percent rise, while Sansiri
Pcl was down 0.6 percent, reversing a 2 percent gain
the day before.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0757 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1612.57     -0.43%    -7.000
 SET 100 INDEX                    2381.34     -0.52%   -12.430
 SET 50 INDEX                     1066.56     -0.56%    -6.010
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1062.9         -1%   -10.700
 SET ENERGY                       21454.34    -0.54%  -116.380
 SET BANK                         583.22      -0.61%    -3.600
 SET TELECOMS                     267.26      -0.67%    -1.810
 SET PROPERTY                     355.42      -0.13%    -0.460
 SET FINANCE                      2160.79      0.34%     7.380
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               5718420   37983409     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

