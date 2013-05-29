Thai stocks down; profit-taking rife after expected rate cut

BANGKOK, May 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,612.57 at 0757 GMT, paring early small gains, as investors cashed in on recent gainers such as property shares after the Thai central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. Shares in housing developer Quality Houses Pcl fell almost 1 percent after Tuesday's 2 percent rise, while Sansiri Pcl was down 0.6 percent, reversing a 2 percent gain the day before. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0757 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1612.57 -0.43% -7.000 SET 100 INDEX 2381.34 -0.52% -12.430 SET 50 INDEX 1066.56 -0.56% -6.010 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1062.9 -1% -10.700 SET ENERGY 21454.34 -0.54% -116.380 SET BANK 583.22 -0.61% -3.600 SET TELECOMS 267.26 -0.67% -1.810 SET PROPERTY 355.42 -0.13% -0.460 SET FINANCE 2160.79 0.34% 7.380 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 5718420 37983409 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)