FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai SET index breaks 1,500-mark after early sell-off
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Thai SET index breaks 1,500-mark after early sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark SET index
 fell almost 2 percent, breaking below the key 1,500-mark
at 0526 GMT amid doubts about quantitative easing tapering off
in the United States.
    Recent gainers such as aviation and telecoms shares were
among the biggest losers. Shares in Thai Airways International
Pcl slipped 4 percent, Airports of Thailand Pcl
 dropped 3 percent and True Corp Pcl fell 5
percent.
    "Thai stocks should remain highly volatile on Thursday.
Global backdrops were negative as U.S. stocks closed down
sharply following a higher degree of investor confusion about
QE," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0526 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1496.66     -1.71%   -26.000
 SET 100 INDEX                    2208.59     -1.56%   -35.100
 SET 50 INDEX                     991.95      -1.36%   -13.700
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     988.9        -1.1%   -11.000
 SET ENERGY                       20246.06    -0.77%  -156.550
 SET BANK                         545.54      -1.22%    -6.760
 SET TELECOMS                     242.59      -1.12%    -2.740
 SET PROPERTY                     319.88      -3.04%   -10.020
 SET FINANCE                      1963.43     -3.55%   -72.300
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               7236998   35553140     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.