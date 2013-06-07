Thai index gains on buying in growth stocks

BANGKOK, June 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's benchmark SET index gained more than 1 percent at midday as growth stocks such as Airports of Thailand Pcl and Minor International Pcl recouped some recent losses amid bargain hunting, traders said. Light trading volume so far in the session pointed to market caution ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day -- a key factor as to when the tapering of quantitative easing in the United States begins. Domestic funds such as long-term equity funds (LTFs) and trigger funds were in the market, which could help the main SET index hold up well above the 1,500 level, said CIMB Securities analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul. Phillip Securities advised investors to limit their exposure to equities. "The support level of 1,440-1,460 may be used as a buying opportunity to bet on a rebound, but investors should limit equity holdings to 25 percent of the short-term portfolio until more developments in factors affecting the market will play out," the broker said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0719 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1507.19 1.14% 16.980 SET 100 INDEX 2227.69 1.21% 26.720 SET 50 INDEX 1000.68 1.18% 11.680 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 998 0.98% 9.700 SET ENERGY 20576.71 1.01% 204.970 SET BANK 550.59 0.91% 4.990 SET TELECOMS 244.05 1.84% 4.410 SET PROPERTY 319.44 2.03% 6.370 SET FINANCE 1940.33 0.77% 14.870 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 4088201 26331916 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)