Thai stocks rebound; foreign outflows weigh
June 10, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks rebound; foreign outflows weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thai stocks gained 1.1 percent
as last week's beaten-down shares such as Airports of Thailand
Pcl regained some lost ground, but broad buying
interest remained light amid foreign fund outflows.
    The benchmark SET index was at 1,532.96 at midday,
coming off an intra-day high of 1,539.35. Trading volume was
down at 0.3 times the full-day average over the past 30
sessions.
    It lost nearly 3 percent last week, in line with others in
Southeast Asia. 
    Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expects foreign
capital outflows to continue on better-than-estimated U.S.
employment numbers, which has increased the possibility that the
Federal Reserve will end its quantitative easing programme.
    "The unwinding of the U.S. dollar carry trade remained high
in the markets of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines," it
said in a report on Monday.
    Foreign investors sold shares for a fifth session on Friday
worth a net 3.6 billion baht ($117.53 million), with net shorts
in the index futures for a seventh day by 1,773 contracts and
net selling for a third day in bonds worth 6.7 billion baht,
reflecting continuous capital outflow, it said.
    
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0603 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1532.96       1.1%    16.720
 SET 100 INDEX                    2266.46      1.08%    24.210
 SET 50 INDEX                     1017.32      0.99%     9.930
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     1017.9        1.1%    11.100
 SET ENERGY                       20960.53     0.98%   203.680
 SET BANK                         555.6           1%     5.490
 SET TELECOMS                     247.33       0.57%     1.410
 SET PROPERTY                     327.51       2.01%     6.450
 SET FINANCE                      1991.75      2.28%    44.390
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               3114675   20265460     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    ($1 = 30.63 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
