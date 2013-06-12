FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks rebound in afternoon; large caps lead
#Financials
June 12, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Thai stocks rebound in afternoon; large caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - Thai stocks edged slightly
higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday as recently
battered large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl 
and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rebounded amid
technical-led buying.
    The benchmark SET index was up 0.06 percent after a
5 percent drop on Tuesday to 1,452.63. That was near a 200-day
moving average of 1,440, which set the stage for some short-term
rebound, said broker Phillip Securities.
    "For investment strategy, the 1440 +/- level could present a
buying opportunity to bet on a rebound but investors should
limit equity holdings to 25 percent of the short-term
portfolio," the broker said.
    The SET50 index and the SET100 index,
both tracking Thai blue chip firms, were up 0.3 percent and 0.25
percent, respectively.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0808 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 SET INDEX                        1453.53      0.06%     0.900
 SET 100 INDEX                    2148.93      0.25%     5.290
 SET 50 INDEX                     965.61        0.3%     2.880
 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:>     964.4        1.25%    11.900
 SET ENERGY                       20092.84     0.02%     4.280
 SET BANK                         518         -0.57%    -2.990
 SET TELECOMS                     228.26      -1.48%    -3.420
 SET PROPERTY                     305.87       0.57%     1.730
 SET FINANCE                      1862.96     -1.27%   -23.960
                                  VOLUME    TURNOVER          
 SET TRADING VOLUME               5982070   44632743     X1000
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)

