Thai bourse at 1-week high; tighter rules hit smaller stocks

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose for a third straight day to hit a one-week high on Wednesday as investors bought shares in companies expected to report strong first-quarter results, outweighing losses in some small and mid-cap stocks hit by a tightening in trading rules.

At 0741 GMT, Bangkok’s main SET index was up 1.5 percent at 1,567.19, the highest since March 20, building on a combined 4.4 percent gain in the previous two sessions.

The SET50 index and the SET100 index, both tracking blue chip firms, each rose 1.5 percent.

Traders said institutional investors were buying large-caps ahead of the quarter-end to enhance their performance. Major sectors such as banks and energy shares gained 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

CIMB Principal Asset Management said that the strong earnings prospect of listed Thai firms boded well for further rises in the SET index over the next three years.

Late on Tuesday, the stock exchange and brokers agreed to raise minimum deposits for cash accounts used to trade in certain stocks to 20 percent of trading value from 15 percent to curb market volatility, starting from May 2.

Equities traders said the market had broadly priced in the tighter rule. Tisco Securities senior strategist Viwat Techapoonphol said the measure could prove to be positive for the market over a longer term.

“It can help cool down market volatility, although I think it’s a bit discouraging for retail investors who tend to trade stocks on a short-term basis,” Viwat said.

The SET index suffered a steep loss of over 7 percent last week as the crisis in Cyprus undermined appetite for risk assets globally.

A raft of programme-selling by brokers and worries about the planned rule change for cash balance accounts had further dampened the Thai market, sending it down over 3 percent to a seven-week low on Friday.

The exchange has named more than 30 stocks that may have seen abnormal trading patterns and that the higher deposit will apply to, including builder Italian-Thai Development Pcl , which lost 4.3 percent on Wednesday after a 13 percent gain in the previous two sessions.

Other stocks on the list of cash balance accounts included Tong Hua Communications Pcl, which slumped almost 20 percent, Internet Thailand Pcl, which jumped nearly 10 percent, and Bangkok Metro Pcl, up 1.7 percent.

The SET index had risen 12.2 percent so far this year, making it Asia’s sixth-best performer, boosted by domestic funds and retail investors, which make up 70-80 percent of buying. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Alan Raybould and Bijoy Koyitty)