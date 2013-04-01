FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 5 years ago

Energy shares lead Thai stocks lower at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's main SET index
 retreated 0.4 percent to 1,554.50 at the midday break on
Monday, led down by energy stocks such as PTT Pcl and
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl as oil prices eased
after Chinese data. 
    The index is expected to move in a range of 1,550-1,570
later in the day, broker Phillip Securities said.
    "The downside appears limited as buying orders from the
newly launched trigger funds should lend support to the market,"
the broker said.
    Twelve trigger funds worth a combined 19.2 billion baht
($656 million) were expected in April, according to traders. The
funds are liquidated when an index target is hit and are popular
with retail investors in Bangkok.
    ($1 = 29.285 baht)
       
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

