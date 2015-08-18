FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai stocks fall almost 3 pct after deadly Bangkok bombing
August 18, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

Thai stocks fall almost 3 pct after deadly Bangkok bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell almost 3 percent on Tuesday after a deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok which the government called a bid to destroy the economy.

By 0301 GMT, the benchmark SET index was down 2.7 percent at 1,371.19 points.

Shares related to the tourism industry were hit the hardest, with hoteliers such as Minor International, Central Plaza Hotel and Erawan Group dropping more than 10 percent.

Airport operator Airports of Thailand Pcl was down 8 percent.

A bomb planted at one of the Thai capital’s most renowned shrines on Monday killed 22 people, including eight foreigners, and wounded scores. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
