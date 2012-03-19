Thailand-Market factors to watch-March 19; Tesco Lotus REIT debut

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to rise on Monday as higher oil prices should support energy stocks and gains elsewhere in Asia should bolster market sentiment. Among stocks to watch, Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund will make its debut after an initial public offering (IPO) at 10.40 baht per share. British retailer Tesco had raised 18.4 billion baht, around $600 million, from the listing of the property fund in Thailand's biggest IPO for six years. On Friday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.56 percent to 1,189.56, the highest in almost 16 years, led by energy shares. Foreign investors bought shares worth 4.8 billion baht ($156 million) while retail investors sold shares worth 3.5 billion ($114 million), the Thai bourse said. "The market may see a further rise to test 1,197 and 1,200 resistance levels today. The high oil price will help energy shares go higher," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. Support for the main index was seen at 1,178 and 1,176, brokers said. Asian shares elsewhere edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday after the U.S. market hit its highest in almost four years last week, with higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index had inched up 0.24 percent at 0216 GMT. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > S&P 500 ends best week since Dec with quiet day > Oil climbs on Iran tensions, weak dollar > Yen hits five-mth lows on euro; dollar steady > Prices fall for 8th day on better economic outlook > Gold tracks oil higher, gains may be capped - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.725 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)