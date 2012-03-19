FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand-Market factors to watch-March 19; Tesco Lotus REIT debut
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 19, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand-Market factors to watch-March 19; Tesco Lotus REIT debut

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
rise on Monday as higher oil prices should support energy stocks
and gains elsewhere in Asia should bolster market sentiment.	
    Among stocks to watch, Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold
and Leasehold Property Fund will make its debut after
an initial public offering (IPO) at 10.40 baht per share.
 	
    British retailer Tesco had raised 18.4 billion
baht, around $600 million, from the listing of the property fund
in Thailand's biggest IPO for six years. 	
    On Friday, the benchmark SET index climbed 1.56
percent to 1,189.56, the highest in almost 16 years, led by
energy shares.	
    Foreign investors bought shares worth 4.8 billion baht ($156
million) while retail investors sold shares worth 3.5 billion
($114 million), the Thai bourse said.	
    "The market may see a further rise to test 1,197 and 1,200
resistance levels today. The high oil price will help energy
shares go higher," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist
Chai Chirasevenupraphund.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,178 and 1,176,
brokers said.	
    Asian shares elsewhere edged higher and the dollar was firm
against the yen on Monday after the U.S. market hit its highest
in almost four years last week, with higher European stocks
reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone. 	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index had
inched up 0.24 percent at 0216 GMT.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak)

