FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 20
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 20, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 20 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may edge up on
Tuesday with strong foreign buying interest boosting big caps
after another rise on Wall Street.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index erased early
gains to end flat at 1,189.50. It climbed at one point to
1,201.61, the highest since July 15, 1996.	
    Foreign investors bought shares for a net 3.3 billion baht
($107 million) while retail investors sold shares worth 2.2
billion baht ($72 million), the bourse said.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200, with
support at 1,188, said Globlex Securities senior analyst
Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.	
    "The fund flows into emerging markets should continue to be
a key driver of the market. But it looks like the market is
pricey at this level, so I think overall sentiment will be a
little bit cautious," he said.	
    The dollar fell on Tuesday as easing fears about the threat
posed to the euro zone by Greece diminished the U.S. currency's
safe-haven appeal.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.48 percent at 0225 GMT, after inching
higher earlier.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
 	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
>S&P within 10 pct of record high; Apple up on dividend plan 	
>Brent dips, US oil rises on refinery problems             	
>Dollar near one-week low, but seen supported             	
>Bonds resume sell-off, yields hit 4-1/2 month highs       	
>Gold up on cenbank buying talk but outlook weak          	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Italian-Thai Development Pcl 	
    Thailand's biggest building contractor said it planned to
issue new shares to existing shareholders and in private
placement. It said it would not pay a dividend for 2011.
 	
       	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.725 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.