Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 21

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may edge down on Wednesday in line with losses elsewhere in Asia, with a fall in global oil prices likely to depress energy shares, which have a big weighting in the main index. Asian shares slipped as fresh concerns about China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite, which has been rising because of the brighter outlook for the U.S. economy. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was down 0.22 percent at 0156 GMT. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index ended the day up 0.6 percent at 1,196.60, with top telecoms firm Advanced Info Service Pcl gaining 2.3 percent thanks to demand for stocks with a good dividend yield. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.32 billion baht ($43 million) but institutional investors sold shares worth 808 million baht ($26 million), the bourse said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,178, with resistance at 1,200, said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. "I think the market needs to consolidate after its run to the 1,200 level, where there's a bit of resistance ... The oil price weakness will affect energy shares. Overseas markets are also pulling down, so sentiment is not favourable," he said. ($1 = 30.78 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Alan Raybould)