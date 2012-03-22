FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 22
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 22, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
move narrowly on Thursday, with players locking in profits after
the market hit its highest level in nearly 16 years, but telecom
shares might attract investors due to expectations about new 3G
licences.	
    The benchmark SET index rose 0.93 percent to
1,207.67 on Wednesday, with foreign investors buying shares
worth 1.76 billion baht ($57.25 million), the bourse said.	
    Investors bought telecom shares, with the second-largest
mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl,
climbing nearly 6 percent. A telecoms regulator said an auction
for 3G licences would take place in September or October.	
    The SET index's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed
at 76.63 on Wednesday, up from 74.02 on Tuesday and 72.16 on
Monday. A level above 70 indicates the market is overbought.	
    Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,210 and 1,215, 
with 1,200 now a support level, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a
senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.	
    "The key for the market to rise further is the scale of
foreign inflows. But at this point, I think the market upside
would be more limited," he said.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
          	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs 	
> Oil rises as US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge     	
> Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus           	
> Prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying               	
> Gold ticks up; China, euro zone data eyed              	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl 	
    The power producer has not abandoned plans to build a power
plant in Dawei in Myanmar and will decide on the fuel type in
two or three months, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
 	
           	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.74 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.