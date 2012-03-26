FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 26
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 26, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
move in a narrow range on Monday, supported by strength in U.S.
stocks.	
    "Stocks may edge up but within a limited range today, since
there aren't any significant shifts in foreign markets," said
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. 	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,201 to
1,204, with support at 1,184, analysts said.	
    On Friday, the SET index rose 0.29 percent to 1,194.44, with
foreign investors buying shares worth a net 448.3 million baht
($14.57 million) after 1.4 billion baht ($45.49 million) on
Thursday.	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0221 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1397.11      0.31%     4.330
 USD/JPY                          82.73        0.39%     0.320
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2496          --     0.016
 SPOT GOLD                        1663.39      0.08%     1.250
 US CRUDE                         106.59      -0.26%    -0.280
 DOW JONES                        13080.73     0.27%     34.59
 ASIA ADRS                        128.91       0.15%      0.19
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    	
	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> U.S. market bounces back from 3-day losing streak      	
> Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports             	
> Euro holds near 3-wk high, Aussie finds support        	
> Bond prices rise again after last week's rout          	
> Gold edges up as dollar weakness persists              	
       	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

