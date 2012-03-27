FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 27
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 27, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
gain on Tuesday, helped by positive sentiment in foreign
markets, while a rise in global oil prices should support energy
shares, which have a big weighting in the main index.	
    "The market should gain today. Foreign markets should
provide support, with the Dow Jones up last night. Global oil
prices remained positive. Sentiment in foreign markets should
help Thai stocks rebound," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities. 	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200,
with support at 1,185, analysts said.	
    On Monday, the SET index fell 0.51 percent to 1,188.32 but
foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.09 billion baht
($35.42 million) after 448.3 million baht on Friday.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0224 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1416.51      1.39%    19.400
 USD/JPY                          82.81       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2568          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1687.36     -0.26%    -4.380
 US CRUDE                         107.04       0.01%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        13241.63     1.23%    160.90
 ASIA ADRS                        130.25       1.04%      1.34
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct                     	
> Oil rises, Bernanke comments lift markets                    	
> Dollar stung by dovish Fed, yen also pressured                	
> Prices mixed after Bernanke                                  	
> Gold falls on profit-taking after more than 1 pct gain        	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    - True Corporation Pcl          	
    Newspaper reported that True Corp's 3G network deal with
state-owned CAT Telecom has been found to have been tainted with
irregularities that could result in the 6 billion baht ($195
million) agreement being scrapped, the Information and
Communication Technology Ministry says.                	
       	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

