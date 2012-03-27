Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 27

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to gain on Tuesday, helped by positive sentiment in foreign markets, while a rise in global oil prices should support energy shares, which have a big weighting in the main index. "The market should gain today. Foreign markets should provide support, with the Dow Jones up last night. Global oil prices remained positive. Sentiment in foreign markets should help Thai stocks rebound," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200, with support at 1,185, analysts said. On Monday, the SET index fell 0.51 percent to 1,188.32 but foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.09 billion baht ($35.42 million) after 448.3 million baht on Friday. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0224 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.51 1.39% 19.400 USD/JPY 82.81 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2568 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1687.36 -0.26% -4.380 US CRUDE 107.04 0.01% 0.020 DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23% 160.90 ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04% 1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct > Oil rises, Bernanke comments lift markets > Dollar stung by dovish Fed, yen also pressured > Prices mixed after Bernanke > Gold falls on profit-taking after more than 1 pct gain STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - True Corporation Pcl Newspaper reported that True Corp's 3G network deal with state-owned CAT Telecom has been found to have been tainted with irregularities that could result in the 6 billion baht ($195 million) agreement being scrapped, the Information and Communication Technology Ministry says. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.78 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)