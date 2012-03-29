Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 29

BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are likely to fall slightly on Thursday, tracking losses in regional and U.S. stocks, while weaker global oil prices may weigh on energy shares, which have a big weighting in the Thai index. "The market is expected to open lower, following on from yesterday and following other stocks in the region and the U.S. However, we don't expect the fall to be significant," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. On Wednesday, the SET index fell 0.27 percent to 1,204.01 but foreign investors bought shares worth a net 790.44 million baht ($26 million)after 2.47 billion baht ($80 million)on Tuesday. The Dow Jones average closed down 0.54 percent. Investors are still looking for positive signals on the U.S. economy as the Federal Reserve continues to provide support with easy monetary policy. Parin expected the market to face resistance at 1,210, with support at 1,195. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.54 -0.49% -6.980 USD/JPY 82.64 -0.29% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2014 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1660.19 -0.18% -2.930 US CRUDE 105.25 -0.15% -0.160 DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52 ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St eases as energy and materials sectors weigh >Oil falls on rise in crude stocks, reserves talk >Yen still firm, but year-end support seen waning >Bonds slip on weak auction, Fed outlook eyed >Gold bounces on bargain hunting, U.S. dollar watched - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.76 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)