Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 29
March 29, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are likely to fall
slightly on Thursday, tracking losses in regional and U.S.
stocks, while weaker global oil prices may weigh on energy
shares, which have a big weighting in the Thai index. 	
    "The market is expected to open lower, following on from
yesterday and following other stocks in the region and the U.S.
However, we don't expect the fall to be significant," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.	
    On Wednesday, the SET index fell 0.27 percent to
1,204.01 but foreign investors bought shares worth a net 790.44
million baht ($26 million)after 2.47 billion baht ($80
million)on Tuesday. The Dow Jones average closed down 0.54
percent. 	
    Investors are still looking for positive signals on the U.S.
economy as the Federal Reserve continues to provide support with
easy monetary policy.	
    Parin expected the market to face resistance at 1,210, with
support at 1,195.	
	
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.54     -0.49%    -6.980
 USD/JPY                          82.64       -0.29%    -0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2014          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1660.19     -0.18%    -2.930
 US CRUDE                         105.25      -0.15%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        13126.21    -0.54%    -71.52
 ASIA ADRS                        129.51      -0.55%     -0.72
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
>Wall St eases as energy and materials sectors weigh        	
>Oil falls on rise in crude stocks, reserves talk            	
>Yen still firm, but year-end support seen waning             	
>Bonds slip on weak auction, Fed outlook eyed                	
>Gold bounces on bargain hunting, U.S. dollar watched         	
       	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Alan Raybould)

