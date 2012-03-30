Thailand - Market factors to watch - March 30

BANGKOK, March 30 (Reuters) - Thai stocks were expected to slip lower on Friday in line with foreign bourses, and recent weakness in oil prices may add to the pressure by causing heavyweight energy shares to drop. On Thursday, the SET index inched 0.01 percent lower to settle at 1,203.91 as speculative buying in banks offset sales in the energy and property sectors. Support for the main index was seen at 1,194, with resistance at 1,210 and 1,214, said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 1.69 billion baht ($54.75 million) on Thursday after net buying of 790 million baht the previous day. Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by developed countries spurred profit-taking. However, prices edged up on Friday. MARKET SUMMARY > Dow back in black as Wall St cuts losses near quarter's end > Oil falls, talk of SPR release encourages profit-taking > Yen momentum seen fading, Europe in focus > Prices up as jobless figures argue case for monetary ease > Gold hardly moves; on track for 6 pct Q1 gain - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.8700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)