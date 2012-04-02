FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 2
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 2, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
rangebound on Monday, with gains in Asian shares supporting
broad market sentiment while investors are likely to continue
taking quick profit in the rallying Thai stock market.	
    Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive
territory on Monday as risk appetite returned after China
manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing for the
world's second-biggest economy.	
    At 0148 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.52 percent.	
    On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.59
percent at 1,196.77 as big caps such as PTT Pcl fell to
profit-taking. The SET index had risen 16.7 percent this year,
Southeast Asia's second-best performer.	
    Domestic institutions sold 2.7 billion baht ($87.52 million)
worth of shares on Friday, while foreign investors bought a net
1.3 billion baht ($42.14 million), stock exchange data showed.	
    Profit-taking could cap the main index at 1,200, with
support seen at 1,195, said broker KTB Securities (Thailand).	
    "We expect consolidation on the SET index in the near term
but the long-term trend remains positive, with good support from
the domestic economy and corporate performances," said senior
analyst Parin Kitchatornpitak.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.	
	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St closes stellar quarter on up note                 	
> Oil ends quarter up 14 pct on Iran, supply problems      	
> Yen slips, Aussie jumps as China data cheers            	
> Bonds fall to end worst quarter since Q4 2010            	
> Gold edges up on weaker dollar after China, US data     	
 	
       	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.85 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.