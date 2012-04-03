FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 3
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 3, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be range-bound
with a positive bias on Tuesday  after early gains in stocks
elsewhere in Asia, with energy shares likely to track a rise in
global oil prices.	
    Asian shares in general rose on the back of strong gains in
global equities overnight after solid manufacturing data from
the United States and leading Asian exporters offset signs of
mild recession in Europe.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.54 percent by 0153 GMT.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.2
percent at 1,199.09, with selective buying lifting bank shares.	
    Foreign investors bought 86 million baht ($2.79 million) of
shares on Monday, while brokers sold a net 150 million baht,
stock exchange data showed.	
    Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,210, with
support at 1,189.	
    "The market may continue to move up but the upside will be
more limited. Trading volume may be pretty light. Overall, high
crude prices are positive for energy shares," said Capital
Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.	
    STOCKS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - PTT Global Chemical Pcl 	
    The company plans to invest $4.5 billion in 2012-2016 to
expand its petrochemical businesses, Chief Executive Veerasak
Kositpaisal told a shareholders' meeting    	
       	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Alan Raybould)

