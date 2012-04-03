Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 3

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be range-bound with a positive bias on Tuesday after early gains in stocks elsewhere in Asia, with energy shares likely to track a rise in global oil prices. Asian shares in general rose on the back of strong gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.54 percent by 0153 GMT. On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.2 percent at 1,199.09, with selective buying lifting bank shares. Foreign investors bought 86 million baht ($2.79 million) of shares on Monday, while brokers sold a net 150 million baht, stock exchange data showed. Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,210, with support at 1,189. "The market may continue to move up but the upside will be more limited. Trading volume may be pretty light. Overall, high crude prices are positive for energy shares," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St starts second quarter with rally > Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data > Yen firmer, Aussie eyes RBA rate decision > Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone > Gold pauses after rising on oil, equities STOCKS TO WATCH: - PTT Global Chemical Pcl The company plans to invest $4.5 billion in 2012-2016 to expand its petrochemical businesses, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal told a shareholders' meeting - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.83 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Alan Raybould)