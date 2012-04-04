FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 4
April 4, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 4 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
track losses in regional markets on Wednesday and energy
counters may come under selling pressure because of weaker
global oil prices, brokers said.	
    On Tuesday, the SET index rose 1 percent to
1,211.07, with foreign investors net buyers of 2.6 billion baht
($84.42 million) of shares, while retail invstors were net
sellers of 2.85 billion baht ($92.53 million), the bourse said.	
    Support on the main index was seen at 1,205 and 1,200, with
resistance at 1,216, brokers said.	
    "The market should see some profit-taking after good gains
yesterday. I don't think there's much to drive it up today,"
said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at broker CIMB Securities
(Thailand).	
    Among stocks to watch, industrial conglomerate Siam Cement
Pcl was expected to fall as it traded ex-dividend.    
For the company statement, click 	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed       	
> Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes                	
> USD holds gains in wake of Fed, Spain & ECB eyed       	
> 10-year notes extend price losses, fall a point         	
> Gold edges up after sell-off on fading easing hopes    	
 	
    STOCKS TO WATCH:	
      	
    - Bangchak Petroleum Pcl 	
    The refiner aimed to produce an average 96,000 barrels per
day in 2012, up from 85,000 bpd a year earlier, President
Anusorn Sangnumnuan told reporters. 	
           	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing
by Alan Raybould)
by Alan Raybould)

