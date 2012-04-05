FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 5
April 5, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
fall on Thursday as investors sell to cut risk exposure ahead of
a four-day holiday weekend amid concerns about euro zone debt
problems.	
    Asian shares fell on Thursday after a weak Spanish bond sale
heightened concerns about funding difficulties by lower-rated
euro zone countries, further undermining sentiment hurt by
fading expectations for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.	
    The benchmark SET index fell 1.07 percent on
Wednesday to 1,198.09, after two days of gains. Retail investors
sold 935 million baht ($30.2 million) of stocks while foreign
investors bought 121 million baht ($3.9 million), the bourse
said.	
    The Thai market is shut on Friday and Monday for a holiday
and trading will resume on Tuesday.	
    Brokers set support for the main index at 1,188, with
resistance at 1,200.	
    "The market is going to follow the direction of equities
globally amid renewed concerns about debt problems in Europe,"
said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB
Securities.	
    "Overall, there should be some near-term consolidation of
Thai stocks after a pretty good run lately," he said.	
    The MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was
trading down 1.09 percent by 0205 GMT	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Richard Pullin)

