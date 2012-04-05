Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 5

BANGKOK, April 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday as investors sell to cut risk exposure ahead of a four-day holiday weekend amid concerns about euro zone debt problems. Asian shares fell on Thursday after a weak Spanish bond sale heightened concerns about funding difficulties by lower-rated euro zone countries, further undermining sentiment hurt by fading expectations for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The benchmark SET index fell 1.07 percent on Wednesday to 1,198.09, after two days of gains. Retail investors sold 935 million baht ($30.2 million) of stocks while foreign investors bought 121 million baht ($3.9 million), the bourse said. The Thai market is shut on Friday and Monday for a holiday and trading will resume on Tuesday. Brokers set support for the main index at 1,188, with resistance at 1,200. "The market is going to follow the direction of equities globally amid renewed concerns about debt problems in Europe," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities. "Overall, there should be some near-term consolidation of Thai stocks after a pretty good run lately," he said. The MSCI index of Asia excluding Japan was trading down 1.09 percent by 0205 GMT Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale > Oil falls as U.S. stockpiles hit 9-month high > Euro, commodity currencies pressured; China data eyed > Bonds gain as stock losses spur safety bid > Gold off 3-month low; dashed easing hopes, euro weigh - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.95 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Richard Pullin)