Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 10
April 10, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 6 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
move in a tight range on Tuesday, with investors moving to the
sidelines in a holiday shortened week, but recently beaten down
big caps such as banks will attract bargain hunters, brokers
said.    	
    On Thursday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.3
percent to a three-week low of 1,182.41 in profit-taking before
a four-day weekend.	
    Foreign investors sold a net 77 million baht ($2.49 million)
worth of shares, while retail investors were net buyers at 1.4
billion baht ($45.14 million), the bourse said.	
    Thai stock market has another short week this week. It will
be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran holiday.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,175, with
resistance at 1,188, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).	
    "The market should be a bit volatile today ... We will
probably see the main index push into positive territory as
there are still no signs of negative fund flows," he said.	
    Several brokers advised selective buying in banks on
expectations of strong first-quarter results due out later this
month.  	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Chris Lewis)

