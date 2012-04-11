Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 11

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thai stocks were expected to drop on Wednesday, tracking declines in other equity markets which have been hit by climbing yields for Spanish and Italian debt and concerns about slowing global growth. "Thai shares are likely to fall in line with other regional bourses as investors are expected to continue to sell shares in the energy sector and that could drag the index down, while fears about U.S. economy and euro zone debt remain," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund. On Tuesday, the SET index dropped 1.4 percent to 1,165.61 as investors continued to sell shares in banking and energy sectors, although foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 509.57 million baht ($16.5 million). Analysts pegged support for the main index at 1,155 and 1,150 respectively, while resistance was seen at 1,175. The Thai stock market has another short week this week. It will be shut April 13-16 for the Songkran water festival holiday after closing on Friday and Monday due to national holidays. A selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season. European shares slid overnight after yields on Spanish and Italian debt climbed further, as doubts over global growth exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies. MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late > Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry > Yen benefits as risk aversion climbs > Global growth worries push US bond yields to 4-wk lows > Gold edges down after 4-day winning run - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.9600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)