Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 11
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 11, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 6 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Thai stocks were expected to
drop on Wednesday, tracking declines in other equity markets
which have been hit by climbing yields for Spanish and Italian
debt and concerns about slowing global growth.	
    "Thai shares are likely to fall in line with other regional
bourses as investors are expected to continue to sell shares in
the energy sector and that could drag the index down, while
fears about U.S. economy and euro zone debt remain," said
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.	
    On Tuesday, the SET index dropped 1.4 percent to
1,165.61 as investors continued to sell shares in banking and
energy sectors, although foreign investors bought Thai shares
worth a net 509.57 million baht ($16.5 million).	
    Analysts pegged support for the main index at 1,155 and
1,150 respectively, while resistance was seen at 1,175.	
    The Thai stock market has another short week this week. It
will be shut April 13-16 for the Songkran water festival holiday
after closing on Friday and Monday due to national holidays.	
    A selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow
and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on
the cusp of earnings season.	
    European shares slid overnight after yields on Spanish and
Italian debt climbed further, as doubts over global growth
exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone
economies. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

