Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 12
April 12, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
range-bound on Thursday as gains in U.S. stocks overnight lure
bargain hunters, but broad market sentiment is seen subdued
ahead of a national holiday.	
    The market will be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran
holiday.	
    On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.95
percent to a four week low of 1,154.49, weighed down by losses
in big caps, with PTT Pcl, the biggest firm by market
value, dropping 2.3 percent.	
    Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 3.5 billion 
baht ($113 million) while retail investors bought shares for 4.5
billion baht ($145.35 million), stock exchange data showed.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,162, with
support at 1,150 and 1,144, said Globlex Securities senior
analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.	
    "The market is going to try to rebound a little bit after
gains of U.S. stocks ... Technically, signs are quite weak and
the index will probably head lower later in the session," he
said.	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars      	
> Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound       	
> Yen off highs, euro edges up as Spain worries ease   	
> U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday             	
> Gold edges up on euro as Spain fear eases            	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Thailand's economy is likely to expand by 5.5 to 6.5
percent this year, the state planning agency said on Wednesday,
sticking to a forecast made in February, as business and
industry recover from devastating floods late last year.
 	
                         	
 ($1 = 30.96 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Ed Lane)

