FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 17
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 17, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be rangebound
with a negative bias on Tuesday, amid weakness elsewhere in Asia
and with selling interest expected in energy shares.	
    The benchmark SET index ended up 1.3 percent at
1,169.45 on Thursday before a four-day weekend for the Songkran
holiday.	
    Domestic institutions bought 1.5 billion baht ($48.67
million) worth of shares on Thursday, while foreign investors
sold a net 1.4 billion baht ($45.43 million), stock exchange
data showed.	
    Selling in big cap Siam Commercial Bank Pcl which
trades ex dividend could help pull the main index lower, brokers
said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,160 and 1,158,
with resistance at 1,175 and 1,182, they said.	
    "There may be an ex-dividend effect from Siam Commercial
Bank and weak sentiment in energy shares because global oil
prices are coming down," said Capital Nomura Securities
strategist Chai Chiraseenupraphund.	
    Click for cumulative trading value for
investor type.	
         	
  MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq          	
> Oil tumbles 2 pct on early US pipeline reversal          	
> Euro holds gains after short-covering rally; Spain eyed 	
> Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit taking   	
> Gold hovers above $1,650/oz; Spain in focus             	
        	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 ($1 = 30.82 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.