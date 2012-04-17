Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 17

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be rangebound with a negative bias on Tuesday, amid weakness elsewhere in Asia and with selling interest expected in energy shares. The benchmark SET index ended up 1.3 percent at 1,169.45 on Thursday before a four-day weekend for the Songkran holiday. Domestic institutions bought 1.5 billion baht ($48.67 million) worth of shares on Thursday, while foreign investors sold a net 1.4 billion baht ($45.43 million), stock exchange data showed. Selling in big cap Siam Commercial Bank Pcl which trades ex dividend could help pull the main index lower, brokers said. Support for the main index was seen at 1,160 and 1,158, with resistance at 1,175 and 1,182, they said. "There may be an ex-dividend effect from Siam Commercial Bank and weak sentiment in energy shares because global oil prices are coming down," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chiraseenupraphund. Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq > Oil tumbles 2 pct on early US pipeline reversal > Euro holds gains after short-covering rally; Spain eyed > Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit taking > Gold hovers above $1,650/oz; Spain in focus - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.82 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Pullin)