Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 18
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 18, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on
Wednesday in line with other regional bourses, but gains could
be capped by profit-taking by foreign investors.	
    U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month on Tuesday
after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns
about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell.
 	
    "Thai shares should be supported by other rising foreign
bourses," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker
Asia Plus Securities.	
    Still, "follow-through selling force by foreign investors
were likely to weigh on the market and cap the rises as they
expected to keep taking profit." 	
    Foreign investors began to sell Thai stocks late last week,
liquidating shares worth 6 billion baht ($1.17 billion) in the
three trading sessions since April 11.	
    Thai financial markets were closed for the Songkran festival
holiday April 13 to April 16.	
    The selling by overseas funds when the markets reopened on
Tuesday dragged the SET index down 0.79 percent to
finish at 1,160.23.	
    Therdsak said resistance for the main index was seen at
1,178, while support was pegged at 1,150.	
    	
