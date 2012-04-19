Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 19

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks were expected to remain in a corrective phase on Thursday, with weaker oil and losses on overseas bourses weighing on sentiment, but speculative buying in the banking sector after strong earnings is likely to lend support. On Wednesday, the SET Index ended up 0.67 percent at 1,168.05, supported by the property and petrochemical sectors. Foreign investors bought net 1.03 billion baht ($33.40 million) worth of Thai shares. "Thai stocks are likely to face another correction, tracking falls in other bourses, but should see some support because the fundamentals of the Thai economy are not that bad," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's biggest gain in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers International Business Machines Corp and Intel Corp gave investors a reason to take profit. Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory gains in the United States. Parin said he expected the main index to find a strong support at 1,160, with resistance at 1,170 and 1,175, expecting support from speculative buying in the banking sector after positive earnings. Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday. No.3 lender Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) reported a net profit of 10.3 billion baht for the January-March period, down from 13 billion baht a year earlier, but higher than a forecast for 9.3 billion baht from nine analysts polled by Reuters. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St falls on day after big gains as IBM, Intel drag > Oil falls as US inventories rise a 4th week > Aussie perks up on China; euro eyes Spain > U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction > Gold stable after 4-day losing streak on Spain woes - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.8350 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Chris Lewis)