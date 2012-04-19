FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 19
April 19, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks were expected to
remain in a corrective phase on Thursday, with weaker oil and
losses on overseas bourses weighing on sentiment, but
speculative buying in the banking sector after strong earnings
is likely to lend support.	
    On Wednesday, the SET Index ended up 0.67 percent at
1,168.05, supported by the property and petrochemical sectors.
Foreign investors bought net 1.03 billion baht ($33.40 million)
worth of Thai shares.	
    "Thai stocks are likely to face another correction, tracking
falls in other bourses, but should see some support because the
fundamentals of the Thai economy are not that bad," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).	
    U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's
biggest gain in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech
bellwethers International Business Machines Corp and
Intel Corp gave investors a reason to take profit. 	
    Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after
data showing a fourth straight week of inventory gains in the
United States. 	
    Parin said he expected the main index to find a strong
support at 1,160, with resistance at 1,170 and 1,175, expecting
support from speculative buying in the banking sector after
positive earnings.	
    Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest
lender, reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in
quarterly net profit on Wednesday.	
    No.3 lender Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) reported a
net profit of 10.3 billion baht for the January-March period,
down from 13 billion baht a year earlier, but higher than a
forecast for 9.3 billion baht from nine analysts polled by
Reuters. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Chris
Lewis)

