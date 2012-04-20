FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 20
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 20, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
move in a narrow range on Friday, following a dip in offshore
markets on nerves about the strength of economic recovery, but
the local index may post a rise if foreign buying pick up,
brokers said.	
    U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor
market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors. 	
    "If there is continuous foreign buying, then the index has a
chance of rising against the weakened global market ... there is
a chance for the index to weaken, but nothing too severe," said
Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities
(Thailand). 	
    He also expected Thai shares to move in a narrow range after
a sharp rise yesterday, as prices in the banking sector jumped
in response to better-than-expected first-quarter earnings from
the country's two major banking firms. 	
    On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.48 percent to
1,185.34, with foreign investors buying shares worth 1.34
billion baht ($43.40 million), up from 1.04 billion baht ($33.68
million)on Wednesday. 	
    The main index is expected to find resistance at 1,190 to
1,195, with support at 1,180, analysts said.	
	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Richard Pullin)

