Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 24
April 24, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
fall on Tuesday in line with losses in Europe and the U.S.,
while weaker global oil prices may also weigh on the important
energy sector.	
    "We believe that the market will continue to edge down
today, and probably will for the rest of this month," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand). 	
    He expected to see quick profit-taking by investors, They
they remain cautious, not expecting the market to move any
higher today after the main index tested 1,200 on Monday, adding
that negative offshore issues will continue to depress the
market.	
    "Overseas factors such as the Dow Jones, the European
market, and oil prices are not likely to help accomodate gains
in Thai stocks," Parin added.	
    On Monday, the SET index fell 0.44 percent to
1,189.35, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net
796.68 million baht ($25.71 million), after 1.22 billion baht
($39.37 million) on Friday.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,190 to 1,195,
with support at 1,180, analysts said.	
    Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type. 	
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0225 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1366.94     -0.84%   -11.590
 USD/JPY                          81.1        -0.07%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9366          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1637.71      0.00%     0.080
 US CRUDE                         103.23       0.12%     0.110
 DOW JONES                        12927.17    -0.78%   -102.09
 ASIA ADRS                        124.42      -1.54%     -1.95
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Eric Meijer.)

