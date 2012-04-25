FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 25
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 25, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be
range-bound with a positive bias on Wednesday amid slight gains
elsewhere in Asia but a slip in global oil prices weighed on
sentiment of energy shares, brokers said.	
    On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.9 percent
to 1,199.86. Brokers bought shares worth a net 1.2 billion baht
($38.75 million) while foreign investors sold shares for a net
1.1 billion baht ($35.52 million), the bourse said.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,205 on
Wednesday, with support at 1,195, brokers said.	
    "The market gains yesterday were technically standing out.
The index stood well above key 1,195 level and may keep going up
today as there are no major concerns from external markets,"
said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB
Securities (Thailand).	
    Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate
earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy
demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while
focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. 	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan added 0.21
percent.	
    Click TH/TRADING01 for cumulative trading value by investor
type.	
    	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Dow, S&P rise on earnings, Apple jumps late              	
> Brent slips, narrows spread vs stronger US oil          	
> Euro near 3-wk high on Dutch debt sale, Apple results  	
> Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe           	
> PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; eyes on Fed meeting        	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP), posted a 66 percent gain in
quarterly net profit as global oil prices rose. 	
           	
- For the Thai press digest click on:           	
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:    	
- For Thailand corporate earnings:           	
- For Thailand economic forecast:       	
    	
     ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 
  Pan-Asia......             Japan.......       S.Korea...      
  S.E. Asia.....             Hong Kong...       Taiwan....      
  Australia/NZ..             India.......       China.....      
     * OTHER MARKETS: 
  Wall Street ..            Gold .......       Currency..       
  Eurostocks...              Oil ........      JP bonds...      
  ADR Report ...            LME metals.        US bonds..       
  Stocks News US               Stocks News Europe               
     * DIARIES & DATA: 
  IPO diary & data              Asia earnings diary             
  U.S. earnings diary           European diary                  
  Thailand diary                Wall Street Week Ahead          
  Eurostocks Week Ahead          
     * TOP NEWS: 
     For top Asian company news, double click on:               
  U.S. company news             European company news           
  Forex news                    Global Economy news             
  Technology news               Telecoms news                   
  Media news                    Banking news                    
  Politics/General news         Asia Macro data                 
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
  topnews.session.rservices.com 
     * LIVE PRICES & DATA: 
  World Stocks                    Currency rates                
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ                  Nikkei                      
  FTSE 100                          Debt                        
  Thai baht                         LME price overview         
 	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.