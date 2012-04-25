Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 25

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound with a positive bias on Wednesday amid slight gains elsewhere in Asia but a slip in global oil prices weighed on sentiment of energy shares, brokers said. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.9 percent to 1,199.86. Brokers bought shares worth a net 1.2 billion baht ($38.75 million) while foreign investors sold shares for a net 1.1 billion baht ($35.52 million), the bourse said. Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,205 on Wednesday, with support at 1,195, brokers said. "The market gains yesterday were technically standing out. The index stood well above key 1,195 level and may keep going up today as there are no major concerns from external markets," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand). Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan added 0.21 percent. Click TH/TRADING01 for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Dow, S&P rise on earnings, Apple jumps late > Brent slips, narrows spread vs stronger US oil > Euro near 3-wk high on Dutch debt sale, Apple results > Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe > PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; eyes on Fed meeting STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH: - Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), posted a 66 percent gain in quarterly net profit as global oil prices rose. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)