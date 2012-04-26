FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 26
April 26, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may be range-bound
with a positive bias on Thursday after early gains in stocks
elsewhere in Asia, with energy counters likely to receive a
boost from higher global oil prices.	
    On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index ended up 0.13
percent at 1,201.36, climbing at one point to a three-week high
of 1,204.73.	
    Retail investors bought shares worth a net 553 million baht
($17.87 million), while foreign investors sold a net 911 million
baht ($29.44 million), the bourse said.	
    Borkers said resistance for the main index was seen at
1,215, with support at 1,200 and 1,180.	
    Market gains would be limited as players were cautious of
foreign selling, said Charoen Iampathanatham, senior analyst at
KT Seamico Securities.	
    "Overall, we think the market may rise further with buying
coming after earnings results and a healthy domestic economy
still supportive," he said.	
    MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance       	
> Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off US stock build       	
> Dollar falls prey to dovish Fed, NZD resilient         	
> Long-dated prices fall as Fed holds off new QE          	
> Gold ticks down after Fed, equities curb losses        	
 	
    - Siam Cement Pcl 	
    Thailand's top industrial conglomerate on Wednesday reported
 that its quarterly earnings fell by a third as a weak
petrochemical margins outweighed rising demand for cement and
building materials for post-flood reconstruction.
   	
       	
 ($1 = 30.945 baht)	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Chris Lewis)

