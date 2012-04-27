Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 27

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in regional shares and energy counters may lead the market higher along with stronger global oil prices, brokers said. On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.7 percent to 1,209.27, the highest in more than three weeks, led by shares in the petrochemical sector such as Indorama Ventures Pcl. Brokers were net buyers of 599 million baht ($19.39 million) while foreign investors sold shares for a net 318 million baht ($10.30 million), the bourse said. Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,214, with support at 1,200, brokers said. "The market may go up further this morning to test 1,213 and 1,214 but we think it's hard for the market to break above the level," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities. "External markets are a bit favourable but Thai weak trade data released yesterday will probably keep investors cautious," he said. Thai exports unexpectedly fell in March from a year ago, while imports surged, widening the trade deficit to a record $4.6 billion, as the lingering impact of last year's floods continued to be a drag on the economy. Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating. Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. MARKET SUMMARY > Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late > Oil rises on U.S. housing data, Fed optimism > Euro stung by Spain downgrade; yen eyes BOJ > Bonds rise on Europe, U.S. job worries > Gold struggles after Spain downgrade - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.885 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)