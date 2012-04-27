FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 27
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 27, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - April 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
open higher on Friday, tracking gains in regional shares and
energy counters may lead the market higher along with stronger
global oil prices, brokers said.	
    On Thursday, the benchmark SET index rose 0.7
percent to 1,209.27, the highest in more than three weeks, led
by shares in the petrochemical sector such as Indorama Ventures
Pcl.	
    Brokers were net buyers of 599 million baht ($19.39 million)
while foreign investors sold shares for a net 318 million baht
($10.30 million), the bourse said.	
    Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,214, with support
at 1,200, brokers said.	
    "The market may go up further this morning to test 1,213 and
1,214 but we think it's hard for the market to break above the
level," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker
Asia Plus Securities.	
    "External markets are a bit favourable but Thai weak trade
data released yesterday will probably keep investors cautious,"
he said.	
    Thai exports unexpectedly fell in March from a year ago,
while imports surged, widening the trade deficit to a record
$4.6 billion, as the lingering impact of last year's floods
continued to be a drag on the economy. 	
    Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks which
jumped overnight on strong U.S. housing data and earnings, but
concerns over the health of European banks weighed on investor
risk appetite after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's rating.	
 	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)

