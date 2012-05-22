FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 22
May 22, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch - May 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are set to recover
on Tuesday after falling more than 3 percent in the two previous
sessions amid improving sentiment elsewhere in Asia as hopes
grow that Europe will take action to address its debt crisis
while promoting growth.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended down 1.67
percent at 1,135.16, the lowest close in almost three months.	
    Foreign investors sold $69 million of shares, adding to the
$109 million sold in the previous session, the biggest daily
outflow in more than a week, stock exchange data showed.	
    Resistance on the main index on Tuesday was seen at 1,151
and 1,157, with support at 1,135 and 1,100, said Globlex
Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.	
    "We had the benchmark fall on Monday to test a key support
at a 25-week moving average of 1,135 ... It still needs to stand
well above 1,170 for a firm increase," he said.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading up 1.2 percent by 0232 GMT.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Anand Basu and Alan Raybould)

