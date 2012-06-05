FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 5
June 5, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks may rise on Tuesday,
with a strong oil market lending support to energy shares and on
hopes that European policymakers and the wider G7 will take
decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis
bolstered sentiment in Asia.	
    On Friday, the benchmark SET index dropped 2.3
percent to 1,115.19 as worries about the deepening euro zone
debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted selling ahead
of a three-day weekend.	
    Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,130, with
support at 1,100, brokers said.	
    "The market may do well on the back of positive regional
markets but it could also be a little bit weak later. I expect
some selling too because we missed losses in the region on
Monday," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker
Asia Plus Securities.	
    At 0244 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 1.2 percent, after
tumbling 2 percent during Monday's sell-off which had been
sparked by last week's weak U.S. jobs data.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Anand Basu)

