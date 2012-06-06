FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 6
June 6, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are set to trade in
a narrow range on Wednesday, with recently beaten-down stocks
luring bargain hunters, but anxiety over sovereign risk in
Europe and concerns about the domestic political situation may
temper risk appetite.	
    On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.4 percent
to 1,099.15, the lowest close in four months, amid broad based
selling in large-cap stocks.	
    Thai politics has heated up after anti-government
yellow-shirted People's Alliance for Democracy activists
blockaded parliament last week and forced the government to
postpone debate on a national reconciliation bill.	
    The market reported moderate foreign fund outflows of 1.32
billion baht ($41.71 million) on Tuesday, stock exchange data
showed.	
    Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,105, with
support at 1,095.	
    "The market hit a key 1,100 level, so it seems to have a
rebound there. But it may be just a mild one because of the
problems in Europe and domestic politics," said Parin
Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities.	
    Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by
concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without
a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of
credit markets.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading up 0.9 percent by 0210 GMT.	
     	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Wall St rebounds but mood still sour              	
> Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain      	
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP         	
> Longer-dated bond prices dip on profit-taking    	
> Gold inches up; ECB meeting awaited             	
 	
    STOCKS TO WATCH:	
    	
    True Corp Pcl 	
    - The owner of Thailand's third-biggest mobile phone network
expects its mobile business to breakeven by the year-end as the
company more than triples the number of third-generation
subscribers.    	
       	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Anand Basu)

