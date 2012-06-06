Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 6

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are set to trade in a narrow range on Wednesday, with recently beaten-down stocks luring bargain hunters, but anxiety over sovereign risk in Europe and concerns about the domestic political situation may temper risk appetite. On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index fell 1.4 percent to 1,099.15, the lowest close in four months, amid broad based selling in large-cap stocks. Thai politics has heated up after anti-government yellow-shirted People's Alliance for Democracy activists blockaded parliament last week and forced the government to postpone debate on a national reconciliation bill. The market reported moderate foreign fund outflows of 1.32 billion baht ($41.71 million) on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed. Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,105, with support at 1,095. "The market hit a key 1,100 level, so it seems to have a rebound there. But it may be just a mild one because of the problems in Europe and domestic politics," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities. Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of credit markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.9 percent by 0210 GMT. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rebounds but mood still sour > Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain > Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP > Longer-dated bond prices dip on profit-taking > Gold inches up; ECB meeting awaited STOCKS TO WATCH: True Corp Pcl - The owner of Thailand's third-biggest mobile phone network expects its mobile business to breakeven by the year-end as the company more than triples the number of third-generation subscribers. - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast: ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China..... * OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe * DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead * TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com * LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.65 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing by Anand Basu)