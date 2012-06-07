FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 7
June 7, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 7 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are set to open
higher on Thursday after talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes of further monetary stimulus lifted Wall Street
and stock markets elsewhere in Asia, but domestic political
concerns will likely keep investors wary.	
    On Wednesday, Thailand's benchmark SET index rose
1.7 percent to 1,117.95, snapping its two-session losing streak
as banking shares rose after losses.	
    Domestic institutions and brokers bought shares worth a net
$42.25 million and $52.10 million, respectively, stock exchange
data showed. The market reported net foreign selling for three
consecutive sessions to Wednesday for a combined $143 million,
data showed.	
    Technically, the index was seen holding up well above 1,130,
said Kiatkong Decho, a strategist at CIMB Securities (Thailand).	
    "I think gains in overseas markets and hopes about Europe
should help hold up the market sentiment here," he said.	
    Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs European policymakers
were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks and amid
growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus if major 
economies deteriorate further.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 1.9 percent at 0226 GMT.	
	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai; Editing
by Sunil Nair)

