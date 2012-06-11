FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand-Market factors to watch - June 11
June 11, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand-Market factors to watch - June 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are set to follow
gains elsewhere in Asia on Monday after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to a rescue package of up to $125 billion for
Spain's banks, and with energy shares recovering along with oil
prices.	
    On Friday, Thai SET index erased early falls and
closed 0.8 percent higher at 1,127.10, with foreign investors
buying shares for 207 million baht ($6.53 million), stock
exchange data showed.	
    The benchmark index could also find support from
bargain-hunting in large caps, with resistance for the index
seen at 1,140 and support at 1,110, brokers said.	
    "The market will probably move up further today. I think a
rescue package for Spain will help support market sentiment in
the near term," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at
broker Asia Plus Securities.	
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was trading up 1.5 percent by 0205 GMT.	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

