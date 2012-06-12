FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 12
June 12, 2012 / 2:17 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch - June 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - Thai stocks are expected to
fall on Tuesday, in line with markets across Asia, as relief
over the EU bailout of Spain's banks turned into worries about
its debt, prompting profit-taking after prices has risen for the
past four sessions.	
    On Monday, the benchmark SET index posted its
biggest daily gain in eight months, finishing up 2.8 percent at
1,158.07.	
    A flurry of short covering boosted large cap shares, with
top energy firm PTT Pcl jumping 3.7 percent.	
    Brokers bought shares worth $73 million while foreign
investors sold shares for $18.5 million, stock exchange data
showed.	
    Support for the main index was seen at 1,150 and 1,147, with
resistance at 1,164, said Globlex Securities senior analyst
Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.	
    "We will probably see some selling today ... The foreign
selling yesterday was a bit of a negative sign and stocks are
down in Asia this morning," he said.	
    Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on
Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks
failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis
in Europe will be halted.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 eased 0.72 percent at 0208 GMT.	
 MARKET SUMMARY                                       	
> Spain bailout rally brief as Wall St slides              	
> Brent crude slips more than $1 on euro zone debt fears  	
> Euro on back foot as Spanish bank worries weigh        	
> Prices gain as Spain disappointment spurs safety bid    	
> Gold edges down; safe-haven appeal limits losses       	
 	
    STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    	
    - Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO)	
    The utility firm planned to spend about 17-18 billion baht
($536-568 million) to build new 900-megawatt Khanom power plant
in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, President
Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters. 	
           	
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanoktanasarn;
editing by Miral Fahmy)

