Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 19

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1344.78 0.14% 1.940 USD/JPY JPY= 78.97 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.5721 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1625.89 -0.13% -2.050 US CRUDE CLc1 83.08 -0.23% -0.190 DOW JONES .DJI 12741.82 -0.20% -25.35 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 116.10 0.63% 0.73 --------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as euro zone fears focus on Spain SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on Greek election results

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- PTG ENERGY PCL

The distributor of petroleum products and equipment for gas stations planned to file for its initial public offering (IPO) to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the third quarter, its financial adviser said in a statement.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)