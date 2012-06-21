FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 21
June 21, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) -    Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1355.69     -0.17%    -2.290
 USD/JPY                          79.59        0.16%     0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6418          --    -0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1601.55     -0.24%    -3.830
 US CRUDE                         80.63       -1.01%    -0.820
 DOW JONES                        12824.39    -0.10%    -12.94
 ASIA ADRS                        117.69       0.22%      0.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle, commodities down as Fed
disappoints 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Malaysia is near a record high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Local media reported PTT Exploration and Production's
executive vice-president for international assets Somporn
Vongvuthipornchai said the company is seeking foreign partners
to work with in Myanmar investments. [ID: nL3E8HL0AL]
 
 (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
