Thailand - Market factors to watch on June 21

BANGKOK, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1355.69 -0.17% -2.290 USD/JPY 79.59 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6418 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD 1601.55 -0.24% -3.830 US CRUDE 80.63 -1.01% -0.820 DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94 ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle, commodities down as Fed disappoints SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Malaysia is near a record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL Local media reported PTT Exploration and Production's executive vice-president for international assets Somporn Vongvuthipornchai said the company is seeking foreign partners to work with in Myanmar investments. [ID: nL3E8HL0AL] (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)