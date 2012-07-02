FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 2
July 2, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1362.16      2.49%    33.120
 USD/JPY                          79.79       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6483          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1590.66     -0.40%    -6.330
 US CRUDE                         83.93       -1.21%    -1.030
 DOW JONES                        12880.09     2.20%    277.83
 ASIA ADRS                        118.96       3.34%      3.85
 THAI STOCKS                      1172.11     +0.07%    +0.79 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on euro zone bank relief, data in
focus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct
 
      
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL MARKET DEBUT
    Shares in the construction firm, specialising in piping
fabrication and mechanical equipment installation, starts
trading on Monday. Sriracha's IPO raised about 1.2 billion baht
($38 million) last month, pricing the shares at 15 baht
($0.47)each.
    
    -- G STEEL PCL 
    The steel firm told the exchange that it planned to issue
new 35.9 billion shares, partly for the company's creditors
under the debt-to-equity conversion scheme and warrant
conversions. 
    
    -- CP ALL PCL 
    American International Assurance (AIA) sold some of its
shares in Thailand's largest convenience store chain in big-lot
transactions on the Thai market's local and foreign boards on
Friday, broker sources said. 
    
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang                  
 > US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid      
 > Euro, commodity currencies hold gains; PMIs eyed     
 > Gold pauses after EU deal spurs rally                
 > U.S. crude falls $1 after weak China data             
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
($1 = 31.76 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
