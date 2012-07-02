Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 2

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.16 2.49% 33.120 USD/JPY 79.79 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6483 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1590.66 -0.40% -6.330 US CRUDE 83.93 -1.21% -1.030 DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20% 277.83 ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34% 3.85 THAI STOCKS 1172.11 +0.07% +0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on euro zone bank relief, data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct STOCKS TO WATCH -- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL MARKET DEBUT Shares in the construction firm, specialising in piping fabrication and mechanical equipment installation, starts trading on Monday. Sriracha's IPO raised about 1.2 billion baht ($38 million) last month, pricing the shares at 15 baht ($0.47)each. -- G STEEL PCL The steel firm told the exchange that it planned to issue new 35.9 billion shares, partly for the company's creditors under the debt-to-equity conversion scheme and warrant conversions. -- CP ALL PCL American International Assurance (AIA) sold some of its shares in Thailand's largest convenience store chain in big-lot transactions on the Thai market's local and foreign boards on Friday, broker sources said. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang > US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid > Euro, commodity currencies hold gains; PMIs eyed > Gold pauses after EU deal spurs rally > U.S. crude falls $1 after weak China data > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.76 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)