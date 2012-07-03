FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 3
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 3, 2012 / 2:21 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0205 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365.51      0.25%     3.350
 USD/JPY                          79.59        0.14%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5953          --     0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1597.2       0.03%     0.520
 US CRUDE                         83.77        0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        12871.39    -0.07%     -8.70
 ASIA ADRS                        119.27       0.26%      0.31
 THAI STOCKS                      1188.74     +1.42%    +16.63
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up as weak factory data boost Fed
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL 
    The power producer told the stock exchange that its newly
acquired solar power project SPP Five Co. Ltd. had started
commercial operation since June 22. 
    
    -- ROJANA INDUSTRIAL PARK PCL 
    The industrial estate developer said it planned to spend 4
billion baht ($127 million) on developing its industrial estate
in the eastern province of Prachin Buri to meet rising demand of
automotive and electronics manufacturers. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise      
 > Bonds rise on global growth worries                   
 > Euro & USD fall prey to weak data, Aussie eyes RBA   
 > Gold flat; easing eyed after downbeat data           
 > Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy            
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
($1 = 31.595 baht)  

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.