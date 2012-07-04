Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 4

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.65 -0.19% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6277 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1617.34 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE 87.57 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 THAI STOCKS 1198.07 +0.78% +9.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on hopes of more monetary stimulus SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise; Philippine at all-time high STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL The refiner shut its 125,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Bangkok after a fire on Wednesday, a company official said. MARKET NEWS > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data > Gold near 2-week top on hopes for monetary easing > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hope > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)