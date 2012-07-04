FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 4
July 4, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) -    Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.02      0.62%     8.510
 USD/JPY                          79.65       -0.19%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6277          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1617.34      0.00%    -0.010
 US CRUDE                         87.57       -0.10%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        12943.82     0.56%     72.43
 ASIA ADRS                        121.09       1.53%      1.82
 THAI STOCKS                      1198.07     +0.78%     +9.33
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on hopes of more monetary
stimulus 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise; Philippine at all-time high 
    
    -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL 
    The refiner shut its 125,000 barrels-per-day refinery in
Bangkok after a fire on Wednesday, a company official said.
    
        
 > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise       
 > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains       
 > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data        
 > Gold near 2-week top on hopes for monetary easing    
 > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hope    
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

