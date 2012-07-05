FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 5
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 5, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.02      0.62%     8.510
 USD/JPY                          79.99        0.18%     0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6038          --    -0.024
 SPOT GOLD                        1617.15      0.13%     2.020
 US CRUDE                         86.86       -0.91%    -0.800
 DOW JONES                        12943.82     0.56%     72.43
 ASIA ADRS                        121.09       1.53%      1.82
 THAI STOCKS                      1194.15     -0.33%     +3.92 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause from rally, euro eases before
ECB decision 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Large caps lift Malaysia; Indonesian coal
miners strong 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL 
    The refiner declared force majeure on crude imports after a
fire on Wednesday forced its refinery in central Bangkok to shut
down, adding more oil into an already well-supplied Asian
market. 
    
    -- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL 
    The leading local partner in the Dawei port and industrial
complex in Myanmar led by Italian-Thai Development said on
Wednesday he was pulling out of the project, adding to doubts
about the project's viability. 
    
    -- THAI OIL PCL and IRPC PCL 
    Thailand's IRPC Pcl will postpone a late July
refinery maintenance shutdown and Thai Oil Pcl may do
the same to help avert supply shortages after a fire on
Wednesday at a refinery operated by Bangchak Petroleum Pcl
. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise         
 > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains         
 > Euro, sterling on defensive as central bank action eyed 
 > Gold stays put ahead of ECB, ignores firm dollar       
 > Oil slides below $100, focus on grim economy            
 > Thai press digest                                  
 > Political risk box on Thailand                   
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.