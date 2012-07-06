FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 6
July 6, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1367.58     -0.47%    -6.440
 USD/JPY                          79.95        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5884          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1604.6       0.02%     0.270
 US CRUDE                         86.62       -0.69%    -0.600
 DOW JONES                        12896.67    -0.36%    -47.15
 ASIA ADRS                        119.76      -1.10%     -1.33
 THAI STOCKS                      1201.80     +0.64%     +7.65
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                            
   
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite
stimulus, focus on US jobs 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads
S'pore 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL 
    Thailand's largest petrochemicals maker plans to invest $11
billion by 2020 to expand production capacity, with a focus on
high-margin speciality and green products, its chief executive
said. 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report         
 > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates          
 > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next     
 > Gold inches up ahead of US jobs report               
 > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing    
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
