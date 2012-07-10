FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 10
July 10, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.   
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1352.46     -0.16%    -2.220
 USD/JPY                          79.52       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5202          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1587.45      0.05%     0.800
 US CRUDE                         85.15       -0.98%    -0.840
 DOW JONES                        12736.29    -0.28%    -36.18
 ASIA ADRS                        117.45      -0.72%     -0.85
 THAI STOCKS                      1186.95     -1.09%    -13.13 
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up, gains seen capped before
China data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth
concerns 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    The energy firm said production of crude oil from the Te
Giac Trang Field of Vietnam 16-1 project is expected to increase
to 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter
this year from 41,000 bpd. 
    PTT Exploration and Production extended for a second time
the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer for
gas explorer Cove Energy, as it waits for rival suitor
Shell RDSa.L to make its next move. 
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
>Wall St slips on global economic worries                   
>Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus                        
>Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of more China data 
>Gold retains gains; China trade data eyed                
>Brent dips below $99 as Norway intervenes; China data eyed 
>Thai press digest                                    
>Political risk box on Thailand                     
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

