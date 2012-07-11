FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 11
July 11, 2012

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.   
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1341.47     -0.81%   -10.990
 USD/JPY                          79.32        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.51            --     0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1573.96      0.40%     6.270
 US CRUDE                         84.35        0.52%     0.440
 DOW JONES                        12653.12    -0.65%    -83.17
 ASIA ADRS                        115.77      -1.43%     -1.68
 THAI STOCKS                      1204.42     +1.47%    +17.47 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease as growth downturn fuels earnings
worries 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand lead regional gains 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PCL 
    The hospital firm told the exchange it sold a 24.99 percent
stake in Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl and would use the
proceeds for further expansions.
    It said the sale of 498.75 million shares in Bangkok Chain
at an average price of 9.15 baht was worth 4.56 billion baht as
against its acquisition cost of 3.53 billion baht.
    For the company statement, click 
    
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

