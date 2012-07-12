FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 12
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1341.45        -0%    -0.020
 USD/JPY                          79.58       -0.18%    -0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4998          --    -0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1570.29     -0.35%    -5.460
 US CRUDE                         85.61       -0.23%    -0.200
 DOW JONES                        12604.53    -0.38%    -48.59
 ASIA ADRS                        116.32       0.48%      0.55
 THAI STOCKS                      1208.67     +0.35%     +4.25    
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                             
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares capped as Fed offers no stimulus clue
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Malaysia at all time high  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- TISCO FINANCIAL GROUP PCL 
    The financial firm reported a 6.6 percent increase in second
quarter net profit to 919.8 million Thai baht thanks to higher
interest income following strong loan growth. 
       
 
   MARKET NEWS
 >Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech a weak spot    
 >Huge demand for 10-year notes at record low yields     
 >Dollar hovers near 2-yr high on Fed; euro pressured   
 >Gold flat on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook           
 >Oil up 2 pct, Brent paces on tight North Sea outlook   
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 31.65 baht)

 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.