Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 13

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1334.76 -0.5% -6.690
USD/JPY 79.36 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4693 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD 1570.34 -0.01% -0.150
US CRUDE 85.8 -0.33% -0.280
DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26
ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51
THAI STOCKS 1193.13 -1.29% -15.54

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL

Oil major Shell extended for a fourth time the deadline for Cove shareholders to accept its $1.8 billion offer, continuing to leave the door open for it to trump a higher bid from a rival suitor as the takeover battle enters its final stages.

Shell has been vying against Thai group PTT Exploration & Production for control of Cove since February, as the two fight for access to Cove's stake in huge gas fields off the coast of Mozambique.

(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)