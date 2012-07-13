FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 13
U.S.
July 13, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1334.76      -0.5%    -6.690
 USD/JPY                          79.36         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4693          --    -0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1570.34     -0.01%    -0.150
 US CRUDE                         85.8        -0.33%    -0.280
 DOW JONES                        12573.27    -0.25%    -31.26
 ASIA ADRS                        113.81      -2.16%     -2.51
 THAI STOCKS                      1193.13     -1.29%    -15.54 
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                                 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares guarded before China data; Moody's
cuts Italy 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most snap two-day winning streak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL 
    Oil major Shell extended for a fourth time the
deadline for Cove shareholders to accept its $1.8
billion offer, continuing to leave the door open for it to trump
a higher bid from a rival suitor as the takeover battle enters
its final stages.
    Shell has been vying against Thai group PTT Exploration &
Production for control of Cove since February, as the two fight
for access to Cove's stake in huge gas fields off the coast of
Mozambique. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 >Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss       
 >Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows      
 >Italy downgrade weighs on euro as China risk looms      
 >Gold inches down on Europe worries, Fed stimulus outlook 
 >Brent ends above $101 on US Iran sanctions, supply woes  
 >Thai press digest                                   
 >Political risk box on Thailand                    
 
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

