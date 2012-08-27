FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 27
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0211 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1411.13      0.65%     9.050
 USD/JPY                          78.76        0.17%     0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6814          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1675.7       0.36%     5.960
 US CRUDE                         97.47        1.37%     1.320
 DOW JONES                        13157.97     0.77%    100.51
 ASIA ADRS                        119.82      -0.04%     -0.05
 THAI STOCKS                      1237.19     -0.04%     -0.45
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, mark time before
Jackson Hole 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss
since May 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- PTT PCL 
    Thailand's PTT Mining has launched a S$1.2 billion ($960
million) offer for shares in Sakari Resources Ltd's,
as part of the PTT group's strategy to gain complete
control of the Singapore-listed coal producer. 
    
    -- THAI OIL PCL 
    Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit rating on Thai Oil. The outlook is
stable. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)

