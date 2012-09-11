Thailand - Market factors to watch on September 11

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1429.08 -0.61% -8.840 USD/JPY 78.18 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6506 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1730.53 0.33% 5.740 US CRUDE 96.28 -0.27% -0.260 DOW JONES 13254.29 -0.39% -52.35 ASIA ADRS 118.08 -0.58% -0.69 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease ahead German ruling, Fed meeting SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low STOCKS TO WATCH SEAFCO PCL The builder said on Monday it has been awarded five contracts in the third quarter with total value of 109.36 million baht ($3.52 million). MARKET NEWS > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries > Euro off high, capped below 200-day average > Gold ekes out gains; eyes on Fed, German ruling > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.08 Baht) (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)