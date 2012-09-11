FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand - Market factors to watch on September 11
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 11, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand - Market factors to watch on September 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1429.08     -0.61%    -8.840
 USD/JPY                          78.18        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6506          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1730.53      0.33%     5.740
 US CRUDE                         96.28       -0.27%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        13254.29    -0.39%    -52.35
 ASIA ADRS                        118.08      -0.58%     -0.69
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease ahead German ruling, Fed
meeting   
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SEAFCO PCL 
    The builder said on Monday it has been awarded five
contracts in the third quarter with total value of 109.36
million baht ($3.52 million). 
 
   MARKET NEWS
 > Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs        
 > Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries      
 > Euro off high, capped below 200-day average           
 > Gold ekes out gains; eyes on Fed, German ruling       
 > Oil higher on expectations of Fed economic stimulus    
 > Thai press digest                                
 > Political risk box on Thailand                 
 
     Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks       JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA
    Thailand diary             
    U.S. earnings diary            
    European earnings diary    
    Asia Macro                
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

($1 = 31.08 Baht)

 (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.